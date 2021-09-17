Helioterra, an All-Women Winery Incubator, Is Preparing to Open a Bar and Lounge in the Former Alter Ego Space

A scant three weeks after Alter Ego Cider announced it would be closing its Southeast Portland taphouse, we’re now getting a clearer picture of how that space is slated to transform.

Helioterra Wines, operated by Alter Ego co-owner Anne Hubatch, will officially open its wine bar and tasting room at 2025 SE 7th Ave., on Friday, Sept. 24.

Helioterra Wines The loft at Helioterra. Photo courtesy of Helioterra Wines.

It’s one of the few operations in Portland that will offer woman-made wines, all of which are produced in house. Current residents include Christina Gonzales, of Gonzales Wine Co., Elizabeth Esqueda and Meg Rulli, the latter two of whom are both launching their own labels for the first time. Those products should begin rolling out in 2022.

Customers can expect several tasting options, including flights, full glass pours and bottle service, along with the option to add small plate pairings. The bottle list will expand as the brands making wine there ramp up production.

In addition to the wine bar and lounge, Helioterra will make full use of the patio space previously inhabited by Alter Ego. And as the pandemic continues, all guests must show proof of vaccination for on-site consumption.

