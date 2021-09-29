Where to Drink This Week in Portland

1. Smith Teamaker

500 NW 23rd Ave.,503-206-745, smithtea.com. 9 am-6 pm daily.

Located on Northwest 23rd Avenue, the first-ever Smith Teamaker cafe is a quiet space on the busy boutique street. The cafe serves 30 kinds of hot tea, but the curious come in for colorful lattes and aromatic tea mocktails. The Golden Light Latte is a major favorite and can be served iced or hot. It’s made by pulling Smith Golden Light tea—with turmeric, sarsaparilla root, and black pepper—through an espresso (or “teapresso”) machine, then adding maple syrup and dousing the blend with oat milk. The result is a beautiful, complex, sweet and softly spiced drink that goes mind-bendingly well with one of the pastry case’s sea salt-sprinkled miso-peanut butter cookies.

2. Nalu

722 N Sumner St., 503-519-3415, nalukava.com. 5-11 pm Thursday-Sunday.

Up a steep flight of stairs, through an alley behind North Portland’s Cherry Sprout Produce, you’ll find an intimate, homespun tea room. The interior sports a few tables and a canopied pillowed nook, but the second-story patio is the real draw. Nalu makes its kava tea using real roots. “Squeezing the roots,” owner Holland Mulder says. “It’s a beautiful process.” The kava tea is especially important to Mulder, and it’s the main drink she wanted to serve when she opened the small secret tea bar in March 2018.

3. 5 and Dime

6535 SE Foster Road, 503-894-9318, instagram.com/5anddimepdx. 3 pm-2 am daily.

While you won’t find shelves stocked with cheap talcum powder and undergarments, the year-old bar along the Foster-Powell corridor reflects the prices and spirit of a 20th century trinket emporium. The room intermingles sophistication with subversion, mixing jade shelving stocked with leather-bound books with a neon ombré portrait of Rasheed Wallace. Of course, for now, you’ll ideally want to take advantage of the outdoor seating and the bar’s well-balanced cocktails. 5 and Dime’s kitchen situation is complicated—there’s a Street Disco pop-up on Fridays—but there’s always pizza at Atlas, next door.

4. Dots

2521 SE Clinton St., 503-235-0203, dotscafeportland.com. 4-10 pm daily.

Dots feels like a ‘50s diner on the tail end of evolving into a dark and moody lounge, and all of its character comes across in the most comfortable way possible. That barely lit ambience has made it a neighborhood favorite for decades, but the novelty of drinking at Dots in the broad daylight on its expanded sidewalk seating cannot be missed.

5. Mad Hanna

6129 NE Fremont St., 503-288-2944, madhanna.com. 11 am-2:30 pm daily.

Mad Hanna is not for the surly at heart. “Have a Drink, Meet a Friend” is the unofficial motto—that’s what’s painted into the Oregon Trail-themed mural out back, at least. It has a backyard you’ll swear you visited for a barbecue your first summer in town, which is perfect for this season of distance.