Ecliptic Brewing Is Opening Its First Satellite Location, the Moon Room, in Early November

After months of renovation, Ecliptic Brewing has finally set a date to open its first spinoff, the Moon Room.

The new taphouse, located in the former Base Camp Brewing building at 930 SE Oak St., will officially launch on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The company has already been brewing beer in the Moon Room’s production facility and hosted a small industry and media happy hour earlier this month on the patio. But this is the first time guests will be allowed inside, where you’ll find the former occupant’s campsite-themed décor has gotten a complete overhaul.

Local architect firm Koble Creative led the extensive remodel, which includes a new modern bartop, custom-made tables and a large mural stretching across most of the walls. Ecliptic describes the space as “darker and moodier” than the flagship brewery and restaurant on North Cook Street, with the new aesthetic meant to evoke conditions on Earth’s satellite. The design also continues the brand’s space theme, reflecting founder and brewmaster John Harris’ passion for astronomy.

As beer production ramps up, the Moon Room will eventually feature an extensive tap list, since the draft system accommodates up to 30 handles. That means you can expect beers exclusive to that location, barrel-aged creations and Ecliptic collaborations with other breweries.

Harris is also adding a sizable gin-focused cocktail program to the second site—an idea born from the pandemic while he experimented as an at-home bartender, as so many of us did in lockdown, with his favorite liquor.

“Gin is a botanical paradise. We will aim to showcase our beer and also the world of gin: martini, negroni, and the understated gin and tonic, will all be elevated here at the Moon Room,” Harris stated in a press release. “Look for a nice list of gins and how different these classics can be interpreted, as well as modern gin cocktails.”

Base Camp regulars will recall that the building is not equipped with a full kitchen, so customers were fed by a corral of food carts located just outside. The Moon Room will operate similarly, parking a food trailer near the patio with a rotating menu of sandwiches made with local ingredients.

The Moon Room will be open 4 to 10 pm Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10 pm Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8 pm Sunday. Minors are not allowed, but well-behaved pets can hang on the porch.