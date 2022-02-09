Where to Drink in Portland This Week

1. PUNCH BOWL SOCIAL

340 SW Morrison St., #4305, 503-334-0360, punchbowlsocial.com/location/portland. 11 am-11 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-1 am Friday-Saturday.

Multicourse romantic meals and bouquets of roses aren’t everyone’s style when it comes to celebrating Valentine’s Day. So if you’d rather spend the evening trying to rack up the high score on The Simpsons arcade game or picking up spares in a bowling alley, head to Punch Bowl Social. During Valentine’s week, the 32,000-square-foot gaming palace will be serving a special, pink-hued Shot Through the Heart Punch. More interested in the Super Bowl? You’ll find $3 old man cans, $12 wings and the game playing on many TVs this Sunday.

2. ECLIPTIC BREWING MOON ROOM

930 SE Oak St., 971-383-1613, eclipticbrewing.com. Noon-9 pm Wednesday-Thursday, noon-10 pm Friday-Saturday, noon-8 pm Sunday.

Legendary brewmaster John Harris’ spinoff of his North Portland brewery is darker and moodier than the flagship—an aesthetic meant to evoke conditions on Earth’s natural satellite. The design also continues the brand’s space theme, reflecting the founder’s passion for astronomy. Inside the former Base Camp Brewing building, you won’t find a full kitchen, but there is an extensive tap list and a gin-focused cocktail program. And the on-site food cart serves a lineup of hearty sandwiches.

3. HOLY GHOST

4101 SE 28th Ave., holyghostbar.com. 3 pm-late daily.

This may be the fifth entry in Ezra Caraeff’s bar portfolio, which includes long-standing favorites like Hi-Top Tavern and Paydirt, but Holy Ghost has its own personality, which can be found in everything from the goddesslike blue and gold color scheme to the impressively deep selection of agave spirits. Make it a point to always order at least one gin fizz while you’re here. A machine behind the bar named “Shake Gyllenhaal” agitates the New Orleans classic for at least five minutes—a manual task that keeps the drink off many other menus.

4. BRASA HAYA

412 NE Beech St., 503-288-3499, brasahayapdx.com. 5:30-9 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30-10 pm Friday-Saturday.

Though only open since June, Brasa Haya serves a traditional Spanish coffee that’s already one of the best in town. Rich chocolate vies for dominance with locally roasted Junior’s brew and a cool cloud of amaro whipped cream. Start your meal with a glass and have a second at the end—you’ll be justified because the decadent drink appears on the dessert menu, too.

5. PINK RABBIT

232 NW 12th Ave., 971-255-0386, pinkrabbitpdx.com. 4 pm-midnight Monday-Thursday, 4 pm-2 am Friday-Saturday, 6 pm-midnight Sunday.

Even before Pink Rabbit transformed its curbside patio into an outdoor discotheque, the Pearl District bar’s collection of picnic tables were consistently full. But now, there’s a weather-fortified patio full of mirror balls, string lights, additional speakers, and living plant installations. The flamboyant vibe is balanced by a lineup of warm cocktails, including the top-shelf toddy, which drinks like counterprogramming—it is restrained, mellow and deeply comforting.