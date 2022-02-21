The Owner of Bauman’s Cider Has Been Appointed to the American Cider Association

A local cidermaker has just been appointed to the American Cider Association.

Christine Walter, owner of Bauman’s Cider Co. in Gervais—a farming community in the heart of hop country about 4 miles south of Woodburn—will sit on the board of the trade organization, which works to foster a diverse and successful cider industry across the U.S.

The ACA helps its members by analyzing cider market data, advocating for better policies when it comes to cider with its legislative committee, and organizes CiderCon, an annual conference for industry professionals.

Walter ran for the position for several reasons, but she cited working on the organization’s programs that are focused on equity and inclusion as one of the most important.

“As a female cider maker/business owner, I hope that I can be an example to anyone who hasn’t always felt that a door was open to them,” she stated in a press release. “Being in an industry where every person feels like they can come and participate, as well as ask for help and receive it with kindness, is worth putting in our efforts.”

Walter made her foray into the cider business after learning that her great-grandfather was once known locally for the cider he produced on his farm. She founded Bauman’s on that same land, which has been in the family for over a century now, and used only fruit grown and harvested right there. Today, her ciders are still made with that ethos in mind whenever possible.

All of that hard work has not gone unnoticed. In 2021, Bauman’s won several best-in-class awards at the Great Lakes International Cider & Perry Competition. Walter and her team were also recognized as the Small Cidermaker of the Year. Bauman’s was named Northwest Medium Cidery of the Year at the Portland International Cider Cup in 2021.