Kells Will Host Its Irish Festival at Both Locations This Month, Even Though the Downtown Pub Is on the Market

After a two-year absence, the pipers will be back at both Kells locations this St. Patrick’s Day, though this may be the last time you’ll get to mark the occasion at the historic downtown property.

Today, the business announced that it would be bringing back its popular Irish Festival, beginning Sunday, March 13 to coincide with the Shamrock Run, and then Thursday, March 17 through Saturday, March 19.

However, the news comes just weeks after the Portland Business Journal reported that the Glisan Building is on the market, and that the listing states the site “will be delivered vacant upon sale.” The ad goes on to say that the space is currently home to Kells, “presenting an excellent opportunity for a restaurant/bar, event space, or creative office space.”

Gerard and Lucy McAleese, owners of both Kells and the Glisan Building, have actually been trying to sell the Southwest 2nd Avenue structure since 2020. At that time, they said they planned to continue to operate the restaurant inside as normal once the property was purchased.

While the future of Portland’s original Kells is unclear, the Guinness and green-tinted beer will, in fact, be flowing during the brand’s biggest holiday following a pandemic pause.

You can expect the familiar tent to go up in the parking lot behind the downtown bar, where there will be live music, Irish dancers and, yes, bagpipes galore. Festivities will also take place at the Nob Hill brewery.

On March 17 only, admission is $20 at each location, and that includes a souvenir T-shirt while supplies last. Minors are welcome all hours, all days, except for St. Patrick’s Day after 4 pm.

The McAleeses established Kells’ Portland location in 1990, and in 1991, they began hosting a St. Patrick’s Day festival that has since become the largest Irish celebration in the state.

Kells will continue the tradition of sweeping the pub’s ceiling in advance of the event—all of the collected cash is matched and donated to the Center for Medically Fragile Children at Providence Child Center. To date, the business has raised more than $325,000.