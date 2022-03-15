Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom Is Closing Its Northeast Alberta Street Location

After two years of COVID challenges and a family cancer diagnosis, the owners of Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom have decided to shutter their Northeast Alberta Street location.

Alex Kurnellas and Shawn Stackpoole announced the news today on the business’s Facebook page.

“With very mixed emotions, we have decided not to renew our lease at our Alberta location,” the post stated. “After opening in 2017 and then a 2+ year-long battle with cancer, we really thought we would be able to get back on our feet in 2020. Little did we know that we were staring down a 2-year long global pandemic! To say the least, we are exhausted.”

The brand will not completely disappear. Kurnellas and Stackpoole remain committed to the success of the original Imperial on Southeast Division Street. Operating one store will also allow the couple to take more time for themselves, following a difficult few years given Stackpoole’s diagnosis, the implementation of pandemic restrictions, and an uptick in vandalism to neighborhood bars like theirs.

Imperial’s Alberta spinoff launched five years ago inside the former Mercado Don Pancho, with 28 taps, arcade games, seating and bottles for purchase. The interior was essentially a shell when the Kurnellas and Stackpoole got access to the building. That meant months of construction projects had to be completed before opening, including bottle shelves, a long bench built with salvaged barn wood and lights made of glass carboys—all made by Kurnellas.

“I’ve always loved Alberta, and there’s no place here for beer,” he said at the time. Kurnellas was also drawn to the spot because of its exposed brick, which complimented tabletops made with Culmination and Ruse Brewing barrel heads.

You have until Saturday, March 19 for liquid farewells at the Alberta Imperial. Look for the popular seasonal hot beverage pop-up Glübar PDX at the Division shop next winter.