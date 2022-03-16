Where to Drink This Week

1. Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub

112 SW 2nd Ave., 503-227-4057, kellsbrewpub.com. 11 am-1 am Thursday, 2 pm-midnight Friday, noon-midnight Saturday, March 17-19.

After a two-year absence, the pipers will be back at both Kells locations this St. Patrick’s Day, though this may be the last time you’ll get to mark the occasion at the historic downtown property. The longtime Portland brand is reviving its Irish Festival at the downtown pub and the Nob Hill brewery—but the Southwest 2nd Avenue building is up for sale. The future of the site is uncertain, so be sure to guzzle plenty of ale in honor of the place that has always made you feel authentically Irish for at least one weekend out of the year.

2. 503 Distilling Lounge

4784 SE 17th Ave., Suite 150, 503-975-5669, 503distilling.com. 3-9 pm Thursday-Saturday, 1-7 pm Sunday.

Portland has a new outlet where you can sample draft cocktails right next door to the source. 503 Distilling recently opened a lounge adjacent to its distillery inside the Iron Fireman Collective building. That’s where you’ll find six rotating cocktails on tap, plus made-to-order mixed drinks, beer and wine. The draft options offer visitors first tastes of some of the newest concoctions coming out of the distillery, acting as something of a laboratory. And once you’ve had your fill of spirits, Ruse Brewing is a short stumble away.

3. Suckerpunch

1030 SE Belmont St., 503-208-4022, suckerpunch.bar. 6-11 pm Thursday-Sunday.

Suckerpunch, the local business that started as a no-booze cocktail kit vendor in 2020, has launched an experimental pop-up in the Goat Blocks—further proof the alcohol-free trend is gaining steam after a well-documented spike in pandemic drinking. Here, you’ll find a regular rotation of zero-proof, seasonally inspired cocktails along with events like tasting flights and dessert pairings.

4. Turn! Turn! Turn!

8 NE Killingsworth St., 503-284-6019, turnturnturnpdx.com. 4-10 pm Wednesday-Monday. Open later on event nights.

You’ll still find records and CDs for sale at this bar, music venue and event space, as well as food and drink. However, the menu has changed under the new ownership. There is now an intentionally simple lineup of brown rice and black bean bowls with various garnishes. Six Northwest beers are on tap, and there’s a refrigerator case full of more beverages. Behind the bar there’s also liquor, though no cocktails per se—order as you would in a dive bar or most rock clubs.

5. Punch Bowl Social

340 SW Morrison St., #4305, 503-334-0360, punchbowlsocial.com/location/portland. 11 am-11 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11 am-1 am Friday-Saturday.

If you’re looking for a bar to hunker down in and watch nonstop March Madness games, head to Punch Bowl Social. Sure, the 32,000-square-foot gaming palace may be in a mall, but it fills a wonderful niche in downtown Portland—there’s something on the menu for everyone, a deep beer list and creative cocktails, to boot. New brunch items like chicken and biscuits, raspberry waffles and Southwest green chorizo fries should also help you fuel up for those early morning matches.