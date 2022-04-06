Where to Drink This Week

1. Von Ebert Brewing

133 NW 13th Ave., 503-820-7721; 14021 NE Glisan St., 503-878-8708; vonebertbrewing.com. Pearl: 11:30 am-10 pm Monday-Saturday, 11:30 am-9 pm Sunday. Glendoveer: 11:30 am-9 pm Tuesday-Sunday.

Two Portland obsessions—basketball and beer—have come together for Parkinson’s Awareness Month this April. Former Blazer Brian Grant, who was diagnosed with the condition in 2008, raises money through a beer-centric campaign every spring for his foundation, which helps others who have Parkinson’s. This year, he went behind the scenes at Von Ebert and brewed Rasta Monsta, a 4.9% ABV tropical Pilsner named after Grant’s on-court persona. You can get it for a limited time at both brewery pubs.

2. 503 Distilling Lounge

4784 SE 17th Ave., Suite 150, 503-975-5669, 503distilling.com. 3-9 pm Thursday-Saturday, 1-7 pm Sunday.

Portland has a new outlet where you can sample draft cocktails right next door to the source. 503 Distilling recently opened a lounge adjacent to its distillery inside the Iron Fireman Collective building. That’s where you’ll find six rotating cocktails on tap, plus made-to-order mixed drinks, beer and wine. The draft options offer visitors first tastes of some of the newest concoctions coming out of the distillery, acting as something of a laboratory. And once you’ve had your fill of spirits, Ruse Brewing is a short stumble away.

3. Deschutes Brewery Portland Public House

210 NW 11th Ave., 503-296-4906, deschutesbrewery.com. 11:30 am-10 pm Sunday-Thursday, 11:30 am-11 pm Friday-Saturday.

In a town filled with top-notch craft beer, it can be hard to settle on one place to drink. Next time you need to make a decision, keep it simple: Go with the most recent award winner. Deschutes won five medals—three of them gold—and was given the title of Brewery of the Year at the Best of Craft Beer Awards in early March. If you can find it on tap, order the Bines & Sunshine, which won top honors in the Juicy or Hazy IPA category, one of the most competitive in the contest.

4. Suckerpunch

1030 SE Belmont St., 503-208-4022, suckerpunch.bar. 6-11 pm Thursday-Sunday.

Suckerpunch, the local business that started as a no-booze cocktail kit vendor in 2020, has launched an experimental pop-up in the Goat Blocks—further proof the alcohol-free trend is gaining steam after a well-documented spike in pandemic drinking. Here, you’ll find a regular rotation of zero-proof, seasonally inspired cocktails along with events like tasting flights and dessert pairings.

5. Steeplejack Brewing Company

2400 NE Broadway, 503-206-8880, steeplejackbeer.com. 9 am-10 pm daily.

Like so many beloved Portland buildings lost to redevelopment, the 1909 Metropolitan Community Church appeared to be destined for the backhoe. But a pair of old college buddies looking to open their own brewery stumbled across the real estate listing and decided it would be the perfect place for Steeplejack. The breathtaking architecture and stained glass are reason enough to visit, but for a limited time you can also find a rare beer on tap: a Dortmund-style lager made with oysters and seaweed. Collaborator Flying Fish is also pouring the brew while it lasts.