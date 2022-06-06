Eastside Distilling Has a New Burnside Whiskey Bar Inside Moda Center

Arena shows are back, baby! But that also means the return of overpriced event drinks.

Fortunately, most Portland stadiums are equipped with top-shelf bars to match those top-shelf prices, and you now have a new option at Moda Center.

Eastside Distilling has opened the Burnside Whiskey Bar on the venue’s suite level, a 570-square-foot space with floor-to-ceiling windows and its own outdoor patio.

The interior should evoke a mixture of distillery immersion with “hike through an old growth forest” vibes given the tables made out of Oregon white oak barrels that were once used to rest Burnside Whiskey along with additional wood accents. The red-and-teal color palette, however, is a nod to one of the city’s signature features: the Burnside Bridge.

The bar serves the full Burnside Whiskey lineup and debuted the company’s ready-to-drink 12-ounce canned cocktails—Bourbon & Cola and Bourbon, Honey & Lemonade.

If your tickets don’t take you to the suite level, there is another source for Eastside’s spirits in Moda Center—you can find them at the event-level Courtside Club and the Burnside Whiskey Local Pour space on the main concourse.