The Owners of Backyard Social Have Opened the Gilded Racoon Wine Lounge

The team behind your favorite “bar that feels like a neighbor’s cookout” has now opened a clubby wine lounge.

Today, the owners of Backyard Social announced that they have transformed the former Wild & Free event space on North Killingsworth Street into the Gilded Raccoon. The lounge quietly opened during the last week of May in order to allow staff to work out any kinks and give neighborhood residents a chance to discover the spot first, pre-crowds.

The Gilded Racoon offers a well-rounded, extensive list of wines by the glass ($10-$18), but also a variety of other beverages for non-oenophiles, including Japanese whiskey, a handful of cocktails and three beers on draft.

There is also a small, curated food menu with dishes like smoked duck rillettes with ginger rhubarb compote, a cured steelhead-and-mascarpone pinwheel and octopus ceviche.

Unlike the social picnic vibe at Backyard Social, the Gilded Racoon has a more elegant ambiance thanks to its emerald green walls, gold accents and dim lighting. However, there are also playful details, like a hot pink neon sign pointing customers the way to the Makeout Room and a stuffed raccoon mascot named Gilda.

The lounge will be open 4-9 pm Tuesday through Saturday. Minors are not allowed, but guests can bring dogs to the sidewalk patio.