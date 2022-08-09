Portland Cider Co. Will Open Its Third Location in Beaverton This Week

The great Portland brand expansion continues west, and this time a cidery is joining a growing collection of popular breweries and restaurants.

Portland Cider Co. will open a pub at 4005 SW Orbit St. in Beaverton’s new West End District on Wednesday, Aug. 10. It is the business’s third location and first on the west side of the metro area—the other tap houses are on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and Southeast Janssen Road in Clackamas.

The Beaverton location was designed to look like a European beer hall—a nod to the company’s English roots—with modern twists, like a colorful mural that imagines the collision of an apple orchard and an urban landscape. Co-owner Jeff Parrish also worked with Oregon Lumber Products to build custom tabletops with locally sourced, reclaimed wood.

“It was important to us that everyone who walks through the doors of our Westside Pub feels like they’re welcome and wanted,” Parrish stated in a press release. “We designed this pub to be a ‘third place’ to our guests: Not home, not work, but that place where people can come together, relax, share ideas and build community—all over a proper pint of cider, of course.”

This is the first Portland Cider site to be fully built out following a recent rebranding with an updated color palette. The building, with an open layout and communal seating, can accommodate up to 80 people. Two rollup garage-style doors will also connect to a patio as weather permits.

In all, you can expect 24 taps, which will pour primarily Portland Cider along with eight to 10 handles reserved for guest beers—a sizable list for a cider bar, which should satisfy beer nerds hanging out with a cider-loving buddy.

Portland Cider is just the latest in a string of restaurants, bars and taprooms with roots elsewhere that have decided to move into the ‘burbs over the West Hills. That includes Loyal Legion, Ex Novo, Breakside, SteepleJack, Salt & Straw, Afuri and Top Burmese. And there are only more brands on the way. Up next: Bamboo Sushi, which is about to begin operations in the Cedar Hills Crossing complex.

“Beaverton is a really exciting place to be right now, with so many new restaurants and breweries opening up, and fostering community is a core part of our mission,” added co-owner Lynda Parrish. “We’re really looking forward to meeting the neighborhood’s cider fans and collaborating with more local businesses on creative new ciders, giveaways and celebrations.”