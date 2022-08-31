Portland Cider Wants Your Unwanted Apples and Pears

Portland Cider wants to save your fruit from an undignified, ugly death on a hot summer sidewalk.

That’s right, the company is asking people to bring in any unwanted apples and pears from trees growing on their property in order to turn them into crisp, delicious cider.

Every Saturday and Sunday in September, you can bring in bushels (40 pounds or more, or approximately two paper grocery bags that are 75 percent full) of fallen, edible fruit to the Clackamas Taproom at 8925 SE Jannsen Road, Building F. Drop-off hours are 9 am to 3 pm. Donors will receive a voucher for a pint of PDX Community Cider made from the fruit for every bushel, which can be redeemed at any of Portland Cider’s three taprooms.

Portland Cider Co. Photo courtesy of Portland Cider Co.

That Community Cider will not only put perfectly good fruit to use; the beverage also raises money for Hunger-Free Schools, a program launched by Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon that works to bring free meals to the state’s K-12 schools, connect people to nutrition programs and raise awareness about hunger. PDX Community Cider will be available on draft and in 19.2-ounce cans once it’s released in October.

“We really count on the local contributions of backyard apples and pears from our community to make this whole thing possible,” Jeff Parrish, Portland Cider co-owner, stated in a press release. “Last year we raised over $13,000 for our hunger relief partner through this effort, putting our six-year total at $47,500. This year, with the help of our donors, we expect that total to exceed $60,000.”

Portland Cider asks that you only donate apples and pears. The business says berries and stone fruit are too perishable.