Westward Whiskey’s Flagship Tasting Room Has Reopened Following Extensive Renovations

While many businesses were slow to recover from the pandemic closures, there’s one Portland company that saw nothing but skyrocketing growth: Westward Whiskey. That demand allowed the distiller to renovate its flagship tasting room, which has just reopened following the 90-day construction process.

The brand officially welcomed the public inside the remodeled space at 65 SE Washington St. last week. The 957-square-foot area was designed to showcase the climate and ingredients that inspire Westward’s single malt whiskeys—essentially evoking the feel of traveling to one of the Willamette Valley’s vineyards to be immersed in the environment where the product is made.

In addition to offering tours, whiskey flights, mini cocktail tastings and classes, the space is now the official home of the Westward Whiskey Club, which is 1,500 members strong.

Westward Whiskey Photo courtesy of Westward Whiskey.

“At Westward, our network of whiskey enthusiasts is what keeps us going each day,” Kelly Woodcock, partner and vice president, guest experience and Whiskey Club, stated in a press release, “so we’re excited to unveil this inviting new space that will better allow them to come, gather, and celebrate the community we’ve built.”

The tasting room renovation marks the final phase of the brand’s $1.5 million expansion plan. Earlier this year, Westward updated its three other properties—two of which are located in Portland International Airport (so you never have to fly sober if you don’t want to), including a tasting room in Concourse C, a kiosk in Concourse E, as well as a bottle shop in Northwest.

The projects were made possible by rapid growth, perhaps fueled by COVID lockdown fatigue. Between 2019 and 2021, tasting room revenue rose by nearly 60 percent. And in the first half of 2022 alone, Westward has already hosted more than 32,000 visitors in its four locations.

Distillery expansions and new hiring has also been a focus over the last two years. Since 2020, the team has doubled in size and bottling capacity has increased ten-fold.

Since opening in November 2015, Westward has become the largest craft distilling operation in the Northwest. You can now sign up for workshops, schedule a tasting or purchase bottles to take home at the flagship from noon-7 pm Thursday through Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday by appointment.