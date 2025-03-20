Palomar Open in New Location on Northwest 23rd Avenue

Acclaimed Cuban restaurant and cocktail bar Palomar has completed its move across the river and is open for business on Northwest 23rd Avenue. In just two weeks, owner Ricky Gomez, chef Ricky Bella and team packed up the restaurant’s former location at 959 SE Division St. and relocated to 1422 NW 23rd Ave. Reservations at the new digs are now live on Resy.

“I legitimately could not be happier with how the kitchen has transitioned and transformed into something even bigger and better than what was already an amazing program,” Bella wrote on Instagram.

Bella gave extra props to Palomar owner Ricky Gomez for his hands-on involvement in the move, which involved construction, electrical, plumbing, décor, equipment, licensing and more—“every single aspect of moving a restaurant across town and turning an empty space into something beautiful.”

Gomez also owns the bar Side Eye on Northwest 21st Avenue. As he spent more time in the neighborhood, he realized that the mix of residential and commercial foot traffic would be ideal for Palomar, too. The former location felt a little isolated near the train tracks in Hosford-Abernethy, Gomez says.

“Restaurants need to be in the heart of a neighborhood,” Gomez says. “We’re very excited to be here.”

The first two weeks will be a soft opening with slightly reduced hours while the team gets its bearings and waits for a few finishing touches like wallpaper. On March 31, Gomez is planning a seventh anniversary party for Palomar, plus a grand opening party for the new space. Regular hours will be 4-10 pm (happy hour 4-6 pm), with plans to add lunch and brunch in the near future.

Palomar was a finalist for Tales Spirited Awards’ Best U.S. Restaurant Bar in 2023 and 2024. Try the strawberry daiquiri ($14). And the ceviche de mariscos ($22). And don’t skip the flan ($9), it’s silky-smooth heaven.

EAT: Palomar, 1422 NW 23rd Ave., 971-357-8020, barpalomar.com. 5-10 pm daily in March; hours will be 4-10 pm daily starting in April.