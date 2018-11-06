Open since 1986, Portland Brewing revamped its logo and packaging in April, when they held a launch party showcasing the look on beers that also received new names, like Ink & Roses IPA. Staying relevant in a fiercely competitive market with fickle drinkers has been a challenge for several longtime breweries. BridgePort Brewing also went through a restructuring in 2017, though in a more dramatic fashion with the layoff of 13 brewing staff members and installation of a pilot system. The folding of Portland Brewing's pub seems to indicate similar struggles, though the business—which also makes Pyramid products—is optimistic about the effects of its campaign refresh.