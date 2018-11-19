Who says that the mall is dead?
Migration Brewing has brought the beer party to Lloyd Center by opening a pop-up, just in time to make holiday shopping season a little more bearable. Located in the former Billy Heartbeat's diner on the building's third floor, Migration's Burger Shack held a soft opening Nov. 15 and will remain in the space at least through the end of December. If sales take off, however, it could turn into a permanent outpost for the brewery.
The joint has injected new life into a somewhat sleepy food court. The former occupant's retro-themed black-and-white checkered floor, shiny scarlet booths and chrome accents remain. There's also a fenced-in porch with picnic tables jutting out into the general walkway, mirroring the original Migration's front patio on Northeast Glisan Street. Only here, you can gaze at the ice rink's glittering three-story Christmas tree instead of traffic.
Fitting the classic American diner feel is a small menu of two-fister burgers that come dripping with a tangy special sauce ($6, $8.50), shoestring fries ($3) and onion rings ($4). No kegs here, but you can, of course, get Migration beer—three styles are served in cans along with wine, cider and soda.
If the restaurant operates into 2019, this would be Migration's third location after opening a sprawling production facility and pub in Gresham last June. According to the brewery's Facebook page, the decision to move into the mall was prompted by Lloyd Center's owners, who are making a big push to support local businesses.
