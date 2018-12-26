Upright: Ives, Blend 3 (barrel-aged sour, 7% ABV)

An unfruited blend of six handpicked barrels, the third iteration of Upright's Belgian lambic-inspired Ives is among the most subtle and elegant American sour ales I've ever tasted, full stop. Peach skin, vanilla and a sprinkle of wine-cellar funk explode inside a universe of other flavors, forming a beer that easily holds its own among those from world-renowned apothecaries like Cantillon, 3 Fonteinen, and others. There is perhaps no brewery in the United States more unsung for its ability to bottle lightning, and this is the finest example of the year.