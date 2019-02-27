One of the evening's highlights came when Jim Parker was inducted into the Oregon Beer Awards Hall of Fame. The beloved publican died earlier this month after suffering a stroke in November. He joins an impressive list of legends in the industry, including Fred Eckhardt, the Dean of American Beer Writers; Don Younger, Horse Brass owner; and John Harris, Ecliptic brewmaster and originator of beers like Black Butte Porter and Mirror Pond Pale Ale. Harris presented the award and a tribute video brought tears to his many friends in the crowd.