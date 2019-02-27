The Oregon Beer Awards took place last night in front of a sold-out crowd at Revolution Hall.
In the state's only double-blind tasting competition, 75 medals were awarded in 25 beer-style categories. Winners were chosen by 85 judges from an entry pool of 1,090 beers submitted by 133 breweries representing 44 cities. Additionally, an academy of more than 200 industry professionals picked the area's top breweries and festivals in a two-round ballot system.
One of the evening's highlights came when Jim Parker was inducted into the Oregon Beer Awards Hall of Fame. The beloved publican died earlier this month after suffering a stroke in November. He joins an impressive list of legends in the industry, including Fred Eckhardt, the Dean of American Beer Writers; Don Younger, Horse Brass owner; and John Harris, Ecliptic brewmaster and originator of beers like Black Butte Porter and Mirror Pond Pale Ale. Harris presented the award and a tribute video brought tears to his many friends in the crowd.
The following is a complete list of the winners:
GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. East Side Pub Smooth Talker
SILVER: Sunriver Brewing Company Czech Meowt
BRONZE: 10 Barrel Brewing Portland Whitburger
GOLD: Bend Brewing Company Alpha Blonde
SILVER: Breakside Brewery – Slabtown True Gold
BRONZE: Wild Ride Brewing Big Booty Golden Ale
GOLD: Barley Brown's Brew Pub Havoc
SILVER: Wolf Tree Brewery Ship Biscuits
BRONZE: Bend Brewing Company Trade War Export Stout
GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. West Side Pub Baywindow
SILVER: Zoiglhaus Brewing Company Zoigl-Schwarz
BRONZE: Breakside Brewery – Dekum Lucky as Helles
GOLD: Heater Allen Brewing Export Lager
SILVER: Culmination Brewing Company On The Keller
BRONZE: Buoy Beer Company The Decapitator
GOLD: Crux Fermentation Project Gramps Ale
SILVER: Level Beer Biscuits to a Bear
BRONZE: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. East Side Pub RedeuX
GOLD: Ecliptic Brewing Capella Porter
SILVER: Sunriver Brewing Company Fuzztail
BRONZE: Oakshire Brewing Ill Tempered Gnome
GOLD: Breakside Brewery – Dekum Basic Witch
SILVER: Ancestry Brewing Belgian Dark Strong
BRONZE: Wayfinder Rumination
GOLD: Deschutes Brewery Public House Portland Common Have a Pint
SILVER: Full Sail Brewing Co. Amber
BRONZE: StormBreaker St. Johns ALTerior Motive
GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. West Side Pub IPK
SILVER: Migration Brewing A Infinite Riff
BRONZE: Sunriver Brewing Company 20 Klicks
GOLD: StormBreaker Brewing Triple Double IPA
SILVER: Ruse Brewing Interpreter
BRONZE: Breakside Brewery – Slabtown India Golden Ale
GOLD: Migration Brewing B Cannonball
SILVER: Ruse Brewing Dark Between The Stars
BRONZE: Immersion Brewing Ring the Alarm
American IPA (6-7.5 percent ABV)
GOLD: Sunriver Brewing Company Escape From Escondido
SILVER: Worthy Brewing Strata
BRONZE: Baerlic Brewing Co. Punk Rock Time
GOLD: Laurelwood Brewing Co. Kids These Daze
SILVER: Migration Brewing B Mo-HAZE-ic
BRONZE: Old Town Brewing Borneo
GOLD: Breakside Brewery and Taproom (aka Breakside Milwaukie) The Oligarch
SILVER: Ecliptic Brewing Ecliptic + Tesoaria Blood of Jupiter
BRONZE: Pelican Brewing Company (Production) Mother of All Storms
GOLD: Breakside Brewery – Dekum Phantasmagoria
SILVER: Wayfinder Relapse IPA
BRONZE: Monkless Belgian Ales Peppercorn Imperial Wit
GOLD: Salem Ale Works Hootenanny Honey Basil
SILVER: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. East Side Pub Passionate Envy
BRONZE: Three Mugs Brewing Mo' Honey Ale
GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. East Side Pub C4K
SILVER: Bend Brewing Company Coffee N Cream
BRONZE: Bend Brewing Company StumpTHUMPin' Coffee Brown
GOLD: Alesong Brewing and Blending French 75
SILVER: Alesong Brewing and Blending Gose Anejo
BRONZE: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. West Side Pub Gindulgence
GOLD: Great Notion Brewing NW Luminous
SILVER: Alesong Brewing and Blending Senor Rhino
BRONZE: Breakside Brewery and Taproom (aka Breakside Milwaukie) Fourth Wave
GOLD: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. West Side Pub Allure
SILVER: The Ale Apothecary The Beer Formerly Known as La Tache
BRONZE: Breakside Brewery and Taproom (aka Breakside Milwaukie) Passionfruit Sour
GOLD: Logsdon Farmhouse Ales ZuurPruim
SILVER: Logsdon Farmhouse Ales Spontane Wilde
BRONZE: Oregon City Brewing Co Coming to Fruition: Cherry
GOLD: Upright Brewing Saison Ellende
SILVER: 10 Barrel Brewing Co. West Side Pub Ginoculation
BRONZE: Stickmen Brewing Company- Lake Oswego Pub I Heart Wood 2019
GOLD: West Coast Grocery Co Willamette's With love
SILVER: StormBreaker Steambreaker
BRONZE: Level Beer Fresh Hopped Let's Play
GOLD: Sasquatch Brewing Company Hey, I Just Met You, and This is Hazy
SILVER: pFriem Family Brewers Fresh Hop Centennial IPA
BRONZE: Breakside Brewery and Taproom What Fresh Beast
BEER DOING MORE
Ex Novo Brewing
BEST BEER FESTIVAL
Festival of the Dark Arts
BEST BOTTLE SHOP
Belmont Station
BEST BRANDING
Gigantic Brewing
BEST BREWPUB EXPERIENCE
Wayfinder Beer
BEST COLLABORATION
Terrifico Horror Pils (Wayfinder, Heater Allen, Modern Times)
BEST NEW BREWERY
Ruse Brewing
BREWERY OF THE YEAR—LARGE
Breakside Brewery
BREWERY OF THE YEAR—MEDIUM
Block 15 Brewing
BREWERY OF THE YEAR—SMALL
Ruse Brewing
HALL OF FAME
Jim Parker
