Johnson, who is African-American, shadowed at Portland breweries like Ex Novo and McMenamins Kennedy School prior to embarking on his own. He began making beer at home before he was old enough to legally consume it. At Assembly, which is also one of the few minority-owned breweries in the country, you can expect approachable styles, including IPAs, an amber and a stout, as well as ABVs that won't knock you off your barstool—everything sits within the range of 5.5 to 6.5 percent.