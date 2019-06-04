This might be the best bang for your buck of all the Portland Beer Week events. For $30, you get a bowl of mussels and frites, along with a flight of four dipping sauces and four beers from a solid lineup of breweries: Ecliptic, Little Beast, Lompoc and pFriem. All you have to do in return for this deal is vote for your favorite pairing. Grain & Gristle, 1473 NE Prescott St., grainandgristle.com. 7 pm Monday, June 10. $30.