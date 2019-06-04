A week in beer time must be 10 days, but it's hard to mind the misnomer of Portland Beer Week—after all, the stretched timeline just gives drinkers more opportunities to attend as many events as possible in what's always a packed lineup.
The celebration of the Rose City's brewing scene takes place Friday, June 7, through Sunday, June 16, with educational seminars and festivals scheduled at venues across town. Here are the parties we're most stoked about.
Portland Beer Week Kickoff Party
This is your first chance to see what Mikkeller—the brewery that has built a global empire of quirky bars in cities like Tokyo, Bangkok and San Francisco—will be bringing to Portland when it establishes a permanent location here later in the year. The Portland Beer Week Kickoff Party moves to the Danish beer company's new pop-up inside the building that used to house Burnside Brewing. Expect to find 10 local breweries pouring 20 beers on the patio along with Mikkeller offerings inside the bar. Mikkeller Bar Pop-Up Portland, 701 E Burnside St. 4 pm Saturday, June 8. $15 general admission, $25 VIP.
New Oregon Breweries Showcase
Get acquainted with some of the state's newest brewers while sharing a beer with them. Not only is this a rare opportunity to sample beverages from producers who have been open for a year or less all in one place, but the people behind those businesses will attend, working to impress every beer blogger in town. Bailey's Taproom, 213 SW Broadway, baileystaproom.com. Noon-midnight, Monday, June 10. 21+.
Mussels from Brussels
This might be the best bang for your buck of all the Portland Beer Week events. For $30, you get a bowl of mussels and frites, along with a flight of four dipping sauces and four beers from a solid lineup of breweries: Ecliptic, Little Beast, Lompoc and pFriem. All you have to do in return for this deal is vote for your favorite pairing. Grain & Gristle, 1473 NE Prescott St., grainandgristle.com. 7 pm Monday, June 10. $30.
Brewers Burger Brawl
This year, the organizers of Portland Beer Week revive an old favorite. Last held in 2015 at the Hop & Vine, Brewers Burger Brawl pits four breweries against each other as they vie to create the perfect pairing of beer and grilled meat on a bun. You get to help decide who goes home as champion. Wayfinder Beer, 304 SE 2nd Ave., wayfinder.beer. 11:30 am and 1:30 pm Wednesday, June 12. $35. 21+.
Portland Beer and Cheese Festival
This is always one of the most popular Beer Week events, for obvious reasons. Ten creameries pair with 10 breweries, but that's not all—continue to indulge with complimentary tastings of charcuterie, artisan chocolate and more handcrafted snacks. Be sure to show up at the 1 pm opening, though, because you'll have only three hours to stuff your face. Culmination Brewing/The Bindery Annex, 2117 NE Oregon St., culminationbrewing.com. 1 pm Saturday, June 15. $37 general admission, $47 VIP.
Snackdown
While most beer weeks wind down with a leisurely brunch, Portland revs up the action with a wrestling-themed food competition. Snackdown features food from 10 of the city's best chefs paired with 10 beers, and guests get to choose who wins the much-coveted WWE-style championship belt. Participants even dress up like pro wrestlers, spandex and all. The Evergreen, 618 SE Alder St., theevergreenpdx.com. 1 pm Sunday, June 16. $49 general admission, $59 VIP. 21+.
