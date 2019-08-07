After spending six years nestled along the Columbia River in Cascade Locks, Thunder Island Brewing will move from its scenic perch but gain a lot more room—and the view shouldn't change too much.
The brewery is set to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot facility that will allow the business to grow from a 7-barrel system to a 15-barrel brewhouse. Other upgrades include the addition of a full restaurant and a private event space. The building is expected to be completed in 2020.
Named after the strip of land directly across from the brewery, which was part of the river's original lock system, Thunder Island will still boast some of the best views a brewery can offer in Oregon, moving just up the hill from its current location to downtown. The beer producer also became known for its benevolence during the Eagle Creek Fire in 2017 by feeding the crews who were battling the blaze.
"I'm really excited about the new building." says founder and owner Dave Lipps. "It's been a long, long road to get to this point and this is going to be great not only for business, but for our staff [and] also for our community of Cascade Locks."
You can scope out the new property at the groundbreaking ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 601 WaNaPa St., where there will be beer samples, food and giveaways, including a chance to win a weekend stay in Cascade Locks when the brewery moves next summer.
