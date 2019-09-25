Zack Kaplan, who brings with him 10 years of professional brewing experience at companies like well-regarded Upslope in Boulder, Colo., San Diego-based Saint Archer and, most recently, Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, Colo., will be based at Migration's production facility in Gresham. Since opening the 2,500-square-foot space in 2018, the business's distribution volume has increased by 400 percent, which puts Migration on track to pump out more than 10,000 barrels next year.