There is a new brewer overseeing operations at Migration Brewing following the departure of head brewer Trever Bass this summer.
Zack Kaplan, who brings with him 10 years of professional brewing experience at companies like well-regarded Upslope in Boulder, Colo., San Diego-based Saint Archer and, most recently, Bonfire Brewing in Eagle, Colo., will be based at Migration's production facility in Gresham. Since opening the 2,500-square-foot space in 2018, the business's distribution volume has increased by 400 percent, which puts Migration on track to pump out more than 10,000 barrels next year.
"We are excited to have Zack on board for the next phase of Migration's growth," co-owner Mike Branes said in a press release. "To add a proven production team leader that has been involved with a variety of fast-growth companies and extensive national accolades is a huge asset to our team."
Branes covered the position of head brewer after Bass moved to Vancouver, B.C., to be closer to family. He also landed a position as the director of brewing operations at 33 Acres Brewing, which has snagged silver medals at the last two World Beer Cups for its Belgian-style tripel.
