Beaverton, you're a beer desert no longer.
Great Notion Brewing and Barrel House—known for beers with bold flavors that inspire devotees to wait in line every Saturday to buy special releases—just announced that it is opening a third location in Cedar Mill.
Founds James Dugan, Andy Miller and Paul Reiter signed a lease for a storefront in a plaza on Northwest Lost Springs Terrace, which is anchored by a Market of Choice, joining locations on Alberta and Northwest Portland.
The goal is to open in January 2020, but while the buildout is underway Great Notion plans to start operating a pop-up beer garden tent during weekends as early as November.
"So many of our customers work at Nike, Intel and Columbia, but have a hard time getting to our Alberta and Northwest locations with all the traffic these days," Reiter said in a press release. "We wanted to make it easier for people out in Beaverton and Hillsboro to be able to try some of our juicy IPAs and flavorful beers like Double Stack and Blueberry Muffin, but not give up any distribution rights or become a distributor ourselves."
The 2,000-square-foot Beaverton space will feature 20 taps, a slimmed-down food menu and beer for purchase to-go. And the outdoor party won't end when the brick-and-mortar construction is complete—you can expect the addition of an elevated stone beer garden, accessible through roll-up garage doors.
Great Notion joins Portland's Ex Novo in opening an outpost in the Beaverton area, which launched its Old Town pizzeria and taphouse last year.
