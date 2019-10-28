At the time, the city wasn't brimming with breweries like it is now, but there were established local producers, including BridgePort and Widmer Brothers. Drinkers' ability to embrace an out-of-state chain was likely aided by the fact that kegs were never shipped hundreds of miles. Every Rock Bottom has its own brewer, and the company even highlights their roles by including signs with their names at the front doors and encouraging customers to get to know the brewers on its website.