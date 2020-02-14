A bill allowing home delivery of alcoholic beverages in Oregon has been killed in legislative committee.
House Bill 4117 would have allowed customers of third-party food delivery companies, such as Caviar and UberEats, to order beer, wine and cider. It was sponsored by Rep. Margaret Doherty (D-Tigard), but died in the House of Representatives Economic Development Committee.
Doherty's office did not respond to requests for comment.
Opponents of the bill argued that it would have made it easier for recovering addicts and minors to access alcohol. Advocates for the recovery community are touting the decision as a victory over the Oregon beer lobby.
"I'm not saying we crushed them," says Mike Marshall, executive director of Oregon Recovers, an organization dedicated to increasing the political power of those in treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, "but we put a chink in their armor."
Marshall says Oregon Recovers and other groups have been mobilizing against HB 4117 for a month.
On Feb. 12, the day the bill was going to a vote, 300 recovery community advocates gathered in Salem to convince lawmakers to vote against it. Being faced with their constituents, Marshall says, convinced the committee to kill the bill.
Marshall says that, due to the lobbying efforts of major beer distributors such as Anheuser-Busch, Oregon's beer tax has remained among the lowest in the country. Meanwhile, according to one study, Oregon has the third highest addiction rate in the nation, while ranking near the bottom in access to treatment.
He sees the defeat of this bill is one small step toward improving those numbers.
"There are many miles still to travel," Marshall says. "We'll lose more battles than we'll win. But this demonstrates to legislators there we have some muscle in our efforts to reform the system."
Comments