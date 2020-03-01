The owner of a Bend-based brewery supply company is facing seven charges in federal court for allegedly bilking more than $800,000 from customers.
Matthew Mulder is accused of using WeCan Brewing Systems to solicit payments and accepting orders for equipment like keg washers and custom-built brewing systems even though he knew his company wasn't capable of fulfilling those jobs.
According to court documents, Mulder defrauded 23 customers since 2017, falsely stating that orders were on schedule and sending photos of nearly-completed projects, then failing to deliver even though he received large down payments.
A federal grand jury in Eugene indicted him on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of mail fraud, which are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Mulder was released after his initial court appearance this week, and a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for April 29.
