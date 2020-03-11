If you've drunk your weight or more in IPAs, a Willamette Valley hop grower is about to open the bar of your dreams.
This summer, Crosby Hop Farm is launching a unique beer garden called TopWire Hop Project right in the middle of its acres of fields. The tasting area, constructed out of a shipping container with a large patio, will feature a lineup of rotating beers exclusive to that property, and will be surrounded with bines climbing skyward once the growing season gets underway.
The farm, situated about 30 miles south of Portland in Woodburn, has been in the Crosby family for five generations. Visitors can also tour the grounds. Starting in August or September, the property will be flooded with workers harvesting and processing the green flowers that fill the air with a dank, herbal scent.
When TopWire opens, both children and dogs will be allowed on-site.
Comments