Seemingly every form of entertainment in Oregon and Washington shut down for the next four weeks, from bars and restaurants to movie theaters to museums. But nothing, it seems, can stop our beer industry entirely.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, a growing number of breweries are turning to home delivery, with Leikam Brewing, Little Beast Brewing and StormBreaker Brewing among the first producers in Portland to begin offering to bring beer directly to your doorstep.
Not only will that provide customers with a convenient way to restock their supply of bottles, cans and full growlers while still practicing social distancing, it could be a lifeline for small businesses in what's sure to become an increasingly turbulent economy.
Leikam, the state's only certified kosher brewery, shuttered its taproom on Monday ahead of Gov. Kate Brown's decree in response to the pandemic, but is now taking orders to drop off crowlers and food from its neighboring food cart Jamrock to a limited area between noon and 9 pm. Customers just need to purchase a minimum of $18 in food or beverage. There is no delivery fee.
Meanwhile, Little Beast announced that it can also transport beer to your home from 3-7 pm Monday-Saturday. To ensure same-day drop off, orders must be placed before 2 pm. All purchases must be at least $20 and there is a $5 service fee.
StormBreaker is currently taking can and keg orders by phone, but the North Portland-based brewery is planning to add an online option soon. Make your purchase by 11 am and get it between noon and 4 pm the same day, or order by 3 pm and the goods will arrive between 4 and 8 pm. Curbside food pickup is also available at both of StormBreaker's locations.
You can find the zip codes each business is servicing on their websites, and a valid ID must be presented in order to get beer.
Expect the list of breweries and bottle shops doing house calls to grow in coming weeks. Portland's Gigantic, Pono, and Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom as well as Allegory and Heater Allen in McMinnville, are preparing to launch delivery.
Here are other breweries offering delivery outside of Portland:
Brothers Cascadia Brewing, Vancouver, Wash.
Coin Toss Brewing, Oregon City
Vanguard Brewing, Wilsonville
Wolf Tree Brewing, Newport
Yachats Brewing, Yachats
