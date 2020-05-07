1. Upright Brewing
240 N Broadway, Suite 2, uprightbrewing.com.
Alex Ganum's brewery has captured numerous awards over the years and earned a stellar reputation among hardcore fans. Nonetheless, Upright remains relatively undiscovered by many. That's probably a symptom of its location in the basement of the Leftbank Building—not the easiest place to find, even with GPS. Casual drinkers will enjoy refreshing standards like Engelberg Pilsner or Supercool IPA. To-go orders are available Saturdays only between noon and 5 pm.
2. Laurelwood Brewery
5115 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-282-0622, laurelwoodbrewpub.com.
Laurelwood's core brews are shelved at most grocery stores in town, but its flagship location is the best place to order from an extensive selection of seasonals that runs the gamut of saisons, IPAs and even the occasional kombucha or gin collaboration—and luckily, during These Uncertain Times, they're doing crowler fills.
3. Ancestry Brewing
4334 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-764-9574, ancestrybrewing.com.
Ancestry Brewing dropped anchor in a beer desert three years ago, and has been throwing out life preservers to parched neighborhoods ever since—most recently, the far reaches of Southeast Hawthorne. Although Ancestry has been connecting a good portion of its taps to well-executed, less-trendy styles, including an award-winning Irish red, the IPAs are the standouts. The hazy Aussie bobs ebulliently between bitterness and gushes of mango fruit, while Ancestry IPA is pine forward.
4. Little Beast
3412 SE Division St., 503-208-2723, littlebeastbrewing.com.
Little Beast has come a long way in a short time—from a back-of-the-house brewery space subleased in Beaverton to a full-fledged craft brewery in Clackamas, while snapping up the Lompoc Hedge House for its pub and beer garden to reach more drinkers. Its cozy abode is closed for the time being, but you can now get a Bes Tart Wheat ale or another Belgian-inspired specialty brought to your own home. Minimum purchase $20, plus a $5 service fee.
5. Threshold Brewing and Blending
403 SE 79th Ave., 503-477-8789, threshold.beer.
After brewing at home since 2010, Jarek Szymanski and David Fuller decided to take the plunge and go pro, and in early 2019 Threshold celebrated a year of operation. Szymanski and Fuller have done a nice job generating an eclectic list of pleasing beers, including Grandma's Loaded, a boozy imperial stout brewed for the 2019 Holiday Ale Festival.
