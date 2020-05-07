Little Beast has come a long way in a short time—from a back-of-the-house brewery space subleased in Beaverton to a full-fledged craft brewery in Clackamas, while snapping up the Lompoc Hedge House for its pub and beer garden to reach more drinkers. Its cozy abode is closed for the time being, but you can now get a Bes Tart Wheat ale or another Belgian-inspired specialty brought to your own home. Minimum purchase $20, plus a $5 service fee.