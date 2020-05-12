A Portland brewery is combating the statewide coronavirus shutdown by pivoting to a model several other businesses have adopted lately in order to stay alive: the drive-thru.
Old Town Brewing is converting the concrete lot outside its pub at 5201 Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard into an outdoor market, beer blog The New School first reported.
Part farmers market, part brewer safari, the weekly event will allow customers to shop booths featuring a rotating lineup of producers from across the state—all without leaving their car.
Customers will be directed to enter on the north side of the parking lot, where they will then be given an order number. From there, drivers can coast through the market, perusing the offerings and talking with brewers from a safe distance.
Once ready to request bottles and cans, patrons can order from the Brewers Market online menu and wait for it to be assembled in a designated parking spot at the end of the lot.
If you're a hurry, you can bypass the brewery parade and simply order ahead.
The marketplace will be open 11 am-4 pm Saturdays through summer beginning this Saturday, May 16. This weekend's participants include Portland's Gigantic Brewing, Reverend Nat's Hard Cider and StormBreaker Brewing, along with a handful from other regions, including Buoy Beer in Astoria, Hood River's pFriem Family Brewers, and Seattle-based Reuben's Brews.
