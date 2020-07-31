Rare-beer lovers are preparing for a bidding war this weekend.
Considered to be the largest auction of its kind, Brews for New Avenues also raises money for programs serving young people at risk for homelessness. But this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the affair will look a little different.
The ninth annual event, which would normally take place over the course of several days in August, is moving online Saturday, Aug. 1. From just after midnight until 2 pm, you'll be able to make an offer on hard-to-find beers donated from producers across the globe.
Keep your eyes out for what is perhaps the most coveted beverage set to be placed on the auction block: a 1994 Cantillon Saint Lamvinus—one of only 200 bottles ever made.
A 30-minute virtual program is scheduled to begin at 1:30 pm and will feature guests from breweries both near and far, including Cantillon and Drie Fonteinen of Belgium, and Portland's Upright and Great Notion.
Already this week, Brews for New Avenues has raised more than $19,000 from an ongoing silent auction and chef's dinner. Last year, the organization brought in a record-breaking $260,000.
Brewers aren't the only ones in the beverage industry pivoting to a virtual fundraiser: The Willamette Valley Wineries Association is holding its Pinot Noir Auction online Aug. 11-13.
The happy hours, galas and dinners associated with the main event, which were all slated for spring, had to be postponed due to COVID-19. But instead of calling it off completely this year, organizers decided to pivot to a digital format.
Bidders can expect to find 74 lots of one-of-a-kind Willamette Valley pinot from the 2018 vintage as well as six lots of chardonnay. The pre-set minimum prices will help support the association's marketing and educational work, but all proceeds above that benefit the James Beard Foundation Open for Good Campaign, which provides resources for independent restaurants affected by the pandemic. Preview week runs Aug. 3-7.
