Having already made some of the best fresh hop beers ever—and released more than a half-dozen great ones this year already—there's cause to get hyped about anything Breakside puts out. Up Top! is Breakside's final fresh hop release of the year, a version of its collaborative "Peaka Peaka" Zwickel-Pils with New Mexico's most acclaimed brewery, La Cumbre. What makes this beer even more intriguing is that it's a rare American take on the zwickel-style Pilsner, which is a younger and unfiltered version of the European classic. With this rendition, Breakside used its house German lager yeast and American malts, but sent the batch through a whirlpool of fresh Santiam hops known for their spicy and lemony characteristics.