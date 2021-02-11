One of the last beer festivals that went on as normal before the pandemic freeze is going forward this year, only in a virtual format.
Tickets are now on sale for the Suttle Lodge's second annual Winter Beer Festival. Last year's event, which took place at the end of January, raised money for Oregon Adaptive Sports. But this time, organizers hope to bring in $50,000 for the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon by selling at least 1,000 slots.
All proceeds will go directly to the organization and its efforts to support businesses that have struggled to remain open during the past year.
Tickets include six-packs, commemorative mugs as well as an optional raffle and Bingo add-ons. Then on Saturday, Feb. 20, participants will come together in front of their screens to enjoy their beers apart, but together, while watching everything from brewer panel discussions, to cooking classes led by chefs from the likes of Ned Ludd and Sunshine Noodles, to musical performances
Would you really drive nearly three hours, one way, to Central Oregon to pick up your festival kit from Suttle Lodge to help your favorite restaurants ride out the pandemic? Fortunately, you don't need to log that nearly that much time on the road: Pickup will take place at the Spirit of 77 in Portland, pFriem in Hood River and Boss Rambler in Bend.
