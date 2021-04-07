Meanwhile, the Timbers will also be getting their own beer courtesy of Widmer Brothers, a longstanding partner with the men's Major League Soccer team. Debuting for the 2021 season is IPA 'Til I Die, a classic West Coast take on the style. It will be pouring beginning April 13, when the Timbers play Hondoran Club Deportivo Marathón in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16.