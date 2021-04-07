As soccer fans prepare to head back into Providence Park to watch the Timbers and Thorns in person once again, they will also find a couple of new team beers waiting for them at the concession stands.
When the Thorns play their home opener first on April 9, Pelican Brewing is introducing its beer made in collaboration with the team called the Side Tackle Hazy IPA.
Originally designed for release last year, then put on hold due to the pandemic, the opaque brew is said to exhibit tropical, citrus-forward flavors, and a balanced bitterness followed by a clean finish.
Meanwhile, the Timbers will also be getting their own beer courtesy of Widmer Brothers, a longstanding partner with the men's Major League Soccer team. Debuting for the 2021 season is IPA 'Til I Die, a classic West Coast take on the style. It will be pouring beginning April 13, when the Timbers play Hondoran Club Deportivo Marathón in the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League Round of 16.
Supporters are returning to the stands following the Oregon Health Authority's decision in March to allow crowds to attend outdoor sporting events at 25 percent capacity. That means approximately 6,500 people can snag a seat at each match.
If you weren't lucky enough to score a ticket to an in-person game or don't feel comfortable around any shouting fans just yet, both the Thorns' and Timbers' beers will be available to purchase in packaged form at stores.
Widmer is even giving away special watch kits to 11 people this month along with a secret grand prize delivered by Timber Joey himself (masked and distanced, of course). Keep an eye on the brewery's social media channels on details for how to enter.
