You can also expect Hopworks to tap new batches of brews that haven’t been on in a while, including U-Bahn Kölsch and the biscuity Vandelay Import/Export Lager, named, as any Seinfeld fan can tell you, after George Costanza’s famed phony businessman and sometimes alias. Both beers will be pouring at the Powell location as well as the brewery’s Vancouver outpost, along with the newest year-round release, Beestly Organic Honey Porter made with local GloryBee honey.