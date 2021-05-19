“They have always been amazing, and their level of customer service did not falter even a little bit during the pandemic. And it’s part of the reason why 95% of our yeast needs go to Imperial,” says Max Kravitz, pFriem’s quality control manager, who credits the company’s assistance in enabling the brewery to continue to pump out its flagship lager. “The pFriem Pilsner is what sort of defines our brewery. It was really interesting to see pFriem, which dominated in draft and 500-milliliter bottles, to mostly converge into aluminum. It was a lot harder ensuring we had the aluminum supply that we needed than it was finding yeast.”