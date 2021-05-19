But small victories were everywhere in those early months. Cook was particularly buoyed by the eager response to Von Ebert’s New American Pils, released just days after the spring lockdown. Even without the buzz normally achieved with draft distribution and butts on barstools, that beer became a hot seller and was the first in the brewery’s series of Pilsners to showcase hops from around the world. Cook also hoped that dosing batches with Citra hops post-boil would distinguish New American from other Pilsners and provide a subtle infusion of citrus flavors.