Fortunately, the past intersected with pandemic as they tossed around ideas to draw in customers. Jarek Szymanski was born and raised in Poland, and Threshold has a small Polish following thanks to that connection, so he decided to tap into his heritage and try making grzaniec (pronounced guh-SHAWN-ee-ets), a traditional winter beverage in his home country. Though he admits he initially wasn’t sure they could pull it off successfully.