The drunkest award show this side of the Golden Globes took place last night—live from a hot tub somewhere in Portland.
The annual Oregon Beer Awards may have been delayed by three months and pushed out of its usual confines at Revolution Hall and into the virtual realm, but that hardly dampened the raucousness of the ceremony. Make no mistake: In the six years Willamette Week has been putting it on, the OBAs has grown into the state’s most prestigious craft brewing competition, and the judging—a legit double-blind process involving 42 tasters and 1,097 entries from 105 different breweries—is serious business.
But this is still beer we’re talking about, and if you’re not having fun, what’s the point? To wit, MCs Ben Love and Joe Sanders, of Gigantic Brewing and Old Town Brewing, respectively, announced winners in 29 categories—plus 11 more honoring the industry at large—while lounging in a backyard jacuzzi, while nominees held watch parties across the state.
If you weren’t tuned in yourself, well, you missed a good time. Below, however, you can check out the full list of winners—consider this your summer drinking bucket list.
OBA Judged Competition Winners
Pilsner
GOLD pFriem Family Brewers Pilsner
SILVER Ex Novo Brewing Co. Perle Haggard
BRONZE Breakside Brewery Noble Pilsner
Golden, Blonde, and other Light Ales
GOLD Breakside Brewery Breakside True Gold
SILVER Pelican Brewing Kiwanda Cream Ale
BRONZE Immersion Brewing Packin’ The Arena
Pale Lagers
GOLD 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Money Cat
SILVER Breakside Brewery Breakside SoCal Pils
BRONZE Ecliptic Brewing Ecliptic + Wayfinder Cold IPA
Light German and European Lagers
GOLD Zoiglhaus Brewing Company Zoigl-Hell
SILVER pFriem Family Brewers Vienna Lager
BRONZE Wayfinder Luna Muerta
Dark German and European Lagers
GOLD 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Captivator
SILVER Wayfinder Funeral Bock
BRONZE Threshold Brewing & Blending Neptune
Classic UK Styles
GOLD Ecliptic Brewing Magnetar Scotch Ale
SILVER Fort George Brewery Smiling Eyes
BRONZE Breakside Brewery Breakside ESB
Classic North American Styles
GOLD Hop Valley Brewing Hefeweizen
SILVER Cascade Lakes Brewing Company 20 Inch Brown
BRONZE 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Twheat
Belgian Beers, German Wheat Beers, and Traditional Brett Beers
GOLD Alesong Brewing and Blending Pacific Bliss
SILVER Deschutes Brewery Blue Butterfly
BRONZE Von Ebert Brewing Channel Capacity
Red Beers
GOLD Breakside Brewery Breakside Disco Queen Lager
SILVER StormBreaker Brewing ALTerior Motive
BRONZE Sasquatch Brewing Co. Journey To Red Planet
American Pale Ales
GOLD Breakside Brewery Breakside Woodlawn Pale Ale
SILVER Oregon City Brewing Co Temporary Stairs
BRONZE Migration Brewing Company MoHaze-Ic
American IPA
GOLD Von Ebert Brewing Volatile Substance
SILVER Sunriver Brewing Company Howdy!
BRONZE Sunriver Brewing Company Clearview
Hazy or Juicy IPA
GOLD Ruse Brewing Star Senders
SILVER Ruse Brewing Similar Science
BRONZE Sunriver Brewing Company Life Above
Imperial IPA
GOLD 10 Barrel Brewing Co. All Ways Down
SILVER Oakshire Brewing A Life Beyond the Dream
BRONZE StormBreaker Brewing Buffalo Smile
Dark Hoppy Beers
GOLD Ecliptic Brewing Oort Imperial Stout
SILVER Sunriver Brewing Company Cinder Beast
BRONZE Baerlic Brewing Co. Night Howler
Barrel Aged Beers
GOLD pFriem Family Brewers Cognac Barrel-Aged Belgian-Style Strong Dark
SILVER Alesong Brewing and Blending Rackhouse Reserve
BRONZE Buoy Beer Company Decapitator
Barrel Aged Stouts
GOLD Ecliptic Brewing Barrel-Aged Oort Imperial Stout
SILVER Deschutes Brewery Black Butte Cubed Amburana
BRONZE Alesong Brewing and Blending Coconut Rhino Suit
Flavored Beers
GOLD pFriem Family Brewers pFriem + Alesong
SILVER Barsideous Brewing Chocolate Casanovia
BRONZE Xicha Brewing Co. 505 Pale
Fruit Beers
GOLD Breakside Brewery Breakside Desert Bloom
SILVER 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Passionate Envy
BRONZE Public Coast Brewing Company Coconut Brown Ale
Experimental Beers
GOLD Alesong Brewing and Blending Gose Anejo
SILVER Fort George Brewery Pipiopi
BRONZE Upright Brewing Special Herbs
Rare, Historical, and Other Traditional Beers
GOLD Zoiglhaus Brewing Company Berliner Weisse-Bock
SILVER 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Baywindow
BRONZE Oregon City Brewing Co Beast of Burton
Pastry or Dessert Beers
GOLD Deschutes Brewery Peach Cobbler
SILVER Great Notion Peanut Brother
BRONZE Alesong Brewing and Blending Senor Rhino
Emerging IPA or Experimental Hoppy Beer
GOLD 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Equatorial
SILVER Wayfinder Chronokinetic IPA
BRONZE StormBreaker Brewing Liquid Hot Enigma
American Sour Beer
GOLD Cascade Brewing Winter Sage
SILVER Gratitude Brewing Daddy Said I Could Have Unicorns
BRONZE Breakside Brewery Passionfruit Sour
Mixed Culture Beer
GOLD Ex Novo Brewing Co. Dripping Sun
SILVER Wolves & People Farmhouse Brewery Friends in Far Places
BRONZE Little Beast Brewing Empire of Oak - Ekuanot
Fruited Mixed Culture Beer
GOLD Von Ebert Brewing Alma
SILVER Von Ebert Brewing Rain Shadows
BRONZE Breakside Brewery Breakside What Peaches And What Penumbras!
Fresh Hop Pale Ales and India Pale Ales
GOLD Breakside Brewery Fresh Hop Cascade Wanderlust
SILVER Breakside Brewery Fresh IGA
BRONZE Three Creeks Brewing Co. Conelick’r Fresh Hop IPA
Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales
GOLD Ruse Brewing About That Time
SILVER Breakside Brewery & Beer Hall What Fresh Beast
BRONZE Sasquatch Brewing Co.Fresh Hop Mouth Pillow
Other Fresh Hop Beers
GOLD Breakside Brewery + Taproom Fresh Hop Sterling Pils
SILVER Zoiglhaus Brewing Company Fresh Hop Zoigl-Kölsch
BRONZE Baerlic Brewing Co Fresh Hop Pioneer
Large Brewery of the Year
Breakside Brewery
Medium Size Brewery of the Year
Von Ebert Brewing
Small Brewery of the Year
Alesong Brewing and Blending
Non-Beer Categories
Hall of Fame
Lisa Morrison
Best Bottle Shop
Belmont Station
Best Beer Bar Bar or Taproom
The Beermongers
Best Patio or Beer Garden
TopWire Hop Project
Best Pandemic Pivot
(Tie) Imperial Bottle Shop & Taproom and Road Beers
Best New Brewery
ForeLand Beer
Best Beer Labels
Wayfinder Beer
Excellence in Brewing Operations
Regional Awards
- CENTRAL Sunriver Brewing
- COAST Fort George Brewery
- METRO Breakside Brewery
- NORTHEAST pFriem Family Brewers
- SOUTHERN Caldera Brewing
- VALLEY Block 15 Brewing
