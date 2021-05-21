The annual Oregon Beer Awards may have been delayed by three months and pushed out of its usual confines at Revolution Hall and into the virtual realm, but that hardly dampened the raucousness of the ceremony. Make no mistake: In the six years Willamette Week has been putting it on, the OBAs has grown into the state’s most prestigious craft brewing competition, and the judging—a legit double-blind process involving 42 tasters and 1,097 entries from 105 different breweries—is serious business.