While most breweries that end up launching a spinoff opt for another taproom, one Cannon Beach beer producer is instead betting on a farm.
This month, Public Coast Brewing began welcoming the public to its 40-acre property, just off of Highway 26 in Banks. Public Coast Farm is where you can not only buy the World Beer Cup gold medalist’s four-packs, but also produce from a stand offering a rotating seasonal selection of everything from heirloom tomatoes to Honeycrisp apples to microgreens.
Flats of blueberries from the plot’s 15 acres are available, but if you’d rather work for your haul of fruit, it also offers U-pick.
Public Coast makes good use of its own crop. In all, there are eight different varieties of blueberries that wind up in the brewery’s wheat ale, the farm stand’s spread, and dishes served at its Cannon Beach sister properties—Wayfarer Restaurant and the Stephanie Inn Dining Room.
In fact, much of the farm acts as restaurant supplier, including a 5,000-square-foot solar panel-powered greenhouse, which serves as a test kitchen and food lab.
Opening the farm to visitors now also means that cyclists and walkers along the Banks-Vernonia State Trail have a new detour. It’s just a short side trip from the abandoned railroad bed, and if the Salmonberry Trail connecting Banks and Tillamook ever gets the funding it needs to rehabilitate the old train tracks—rather than its current status as a rogue hike for the adventurous—the route will pass right through the heart of the property.
Public Coast Farm is kicking off its grand opening with a Blueberry Festival on Saturday, July 24. There will be live bluegrass music, food by Public Coast chef-turned-brewer Will Leroux, and a 5k hosted by the Oregon Brewery Running Series. The run/walk costs $30 per participant, while entrance to the fair is free.
