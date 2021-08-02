Even though Weinhard’s was no longer locally produced, the brand did get national distribution starting in 2012, four years after Milwaukee-based Miller Brewing merged with Colorado’s Coors. At the time, the conglomerate saw the move as a way to get a foothold in the exploding craft beer market. The three Weinhard’s beers it began selling on a wider scale were seen as easy on the palate for its consumer base, who were used to light lagers that didn’t necessarily offer much in the way of flavor.