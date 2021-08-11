Though almost no one would remember them this way—the hockey mask and machete loom larger—the original Friday the 13th installments were New Jersey movies. But if you were an Oregon-based horror obsessive in the ‘80s, like teenager James Sweet, Jason Voorhees lurked behind every boathouse, cabin and fir tree. “Growing up a fan of Friday the 13th,” Sweet explains, “every time you’re around these [natural] areas, the only thing that goes through your head is, ‘Oh, this looks like Camp Crystal Lake.’” The visions never left, and 30 years later, Sweet directed Jason Rising, an Oregon-made fan film, premiering Friday, Aug. 13, at the Hollywood Theatre. With crowdfunded production contributions exceeding $25,000, Jason Rising joins a recent string of Friday the 13th fan outings stoking this specific slasher cult. This one, however, promises to deliver Sweet’s ideal Jason and the kill his co-creator, the late Oregon actor Robert Blanche, always dreamed of. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-493-1128, hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm Friday, Aug. 13. Tickets available at Eventbrite. $13 for general admission, $113 for VIP.