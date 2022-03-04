Threshold Brewing and Rogue Are Among the Latest Businesses to Launch Fundraisers for Ukraine

Oregonians looking for ways to support Ukrainians during the Russian invasion now have two new options thanks to efforts from local breweries.

Portland’s Threshold Brewing, co-owned by Poland native Jarek Szymanski, is the latest business to announce that it will host a fundraiser beginning at 4 pm Wednesday, March 16.

“This past week has been a distressing one. With our own Polish and Ukrainian family and friends overseas, we’ve been working to come up with a meaningful way to support them,” co-owner Sara Szymanski stated in a press release. “Our hearts go out to those affected.”

The Montavilla brewery will host local Polish band Zabavva, serve traditional pączki—filled doughnuts with a sweeter, richer dough—and Polish cakes, Polish-style beer as well as zapiekanka, sort of a mash-up between Polish pizza and an open-faced sandwich. You’ll also be able to purchase hand-painted Ukrainian Easter eggs and participate in a raffle for Polish pottery, wine and specialty brews.

The evening’s proceeds will go to the Union of Ukrainians, an organization dedicated to providing relief to the refugees flooding into the Polish border city of Suwalki along with the Ukrainian people still waiting in long lines waiting to cross into Poland. Many are on foot with only a suitcase and the clothes on their back, so needs include everything from diapers to basic hygiene items to legal services.

Also joining the effort to support Ukrainians is longtime Oregon brewer Rogue, and it’s doing so in typical Rogue fashion.

The blunt name of its latest Northwest-style IPA sums up much of the global sentiment right now: F*#K Putin. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from that beer will benefit Global Giving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund, which helps local, trusted nonprofits provide access to food, medicinal services and education.

The current crisis hits home for the company’s president Dharma Tamm, whose family was displaced when Russia invaded Estonia for the second time in 1944.

“It’s not in our DNA to sit back and watch injustices unfold without raising a little bit of hell,” Tamm stated in a press release. “So we’ve released this IPA in support of the Ukrainian people.”