Fort George Has Reunited With 3-Way IPA Partners Great Notion and Reuben’s Brews for Another Collaboration

We’re still a couple of months away from the highly anticipated release of Fort George’s latest 3-Way IPA, but you can currently get your hands on cans of a different collaboration brew—one that reunites the Astoria-based business with two other popular brands.

Dream Team Hazy IPA is the latest beer created in partnership with Fort George, Portland’s Great Notion and Reuben’s Brews in Seattle. The trio previously produced the 2017 3-Way IPA, which is considered one of the best in the cycle by many beer lovers.

Fort George Collaboration Beer Dream Team Hazy IPA.

The three breweries got back together to make the third release in Reuben’s 10th Anniversary Collab Series, which celebrates friends and partners who have become an integral part of Reuben’s story over the past decade.

“This team created a truly innovative beer together in 2017 that helped usher in the Hazy New England IPA style here on the West Coast,” Fort George co-founder Chris Nemlowill stated in a press release. “We all love pushing the boundaries, and this year’s collaboration is an innovative evolution of what we created back in 2017.”

Dream Team exhibits many of the classic flavors you’d expect from a hazy, including grapefruit and passionfruit, and finishes with a pillowy mouthfeel. The breweries also worked to drive up the aromatics of the Pilsner malt. The hop profile includes the innovative Cryo Simcoe, Nelson Sauvin, Riwaka and Citra Incognito.

“With this new collaboration, we didn’t just want to re-create the beer we brewed five years ago, so we focused on trying to recapture the magic that made that collaboration a success,” Reuben’s co-founder Adam Robbings added. “We’ve all learned a lot since then and we all brought new ideas to the table.”

The beer made its debut March 10 at both John’s Marketplace locations, on Southwest Multnomah and Southeast Powell boulevards. It will be released in the Seattle area March 12 at the Reuben’s taproom in Ballard, where the team is scheduled to give a toast at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, you can mark May 21 on your calendar as the date the 2022 3-Way IPA will drop. Fort George’s partners in the latest iteration are Alvarado Street Brewery in Salinas, Calif., and Seattle’s Ravenna Brewing.