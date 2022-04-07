The Annual Oregon Beer Awards Returned In Person on April 6. Here are the Results.

The Oregon Beer Awards returned to a sold-out Revolution Hall last night, and based on the crowd’s rowdy enthusiasm, the state’s craft brewing industry was more than ready for an in-person gathering.
Lines formed at the doors leading into the venue’s auditorium an hour before the Willamette Week-sponsored ceremony began—brewers and drinkers alike were looking to snag prime seats, while others milled about the many bars, doling out handshakes and hugs to friends.
Once the awards began, the audience briefly fell quiet for a video introducing this year’s MCs: Gigantic Brewing’s Ben Love and Natalie Baldwin of Breakside Brewery, who took the role of co-host for the first time. Both rocked purple fringe outfits created by Baldwin.
This was the second-largest OBAs ever, with more than 1,000 entries by 123 breweries. Winners were selected by 72 judges—some of whom traveled across the country to participate—during the state’s only double-blind tasting competition. In addition to that, more than 200 industry professionals picked the area’s top brewpubs, bottle shops, beer bars and more in a balloting system.
The big winner of the night was Breakside, which took home 11 medals along with the title of Large Brewery of the Year. 10 Barrel Brewing also performed well, nabbing seven medals, while pFriem Family Brewers in Hood River and Portland’s Wayfinder now each have five more medals to add to their collections.
Perhaps the big surprise of the night was the winner of Small Brewery of the Year.
Nebuleus Beer, which focuses on mixed-culture and barrel-aged concoctions, using fruit sourced from local farms, isn’t yet widely known. Homebrewer-turned-pro Timothy Crook is active on the Nebuleus’ Instagram account, which is where you’ll hear about new releases and pick-up locations. Though you’ll need to act fast if you intend to buy any bottles: The batches are small and now certain to be more in demand than ever thanks to the brewery’s big win.
The night wasn’t without a little controversy. One of the beers submitted in the competition—Deschtues Non-Alcoholic Black Butte Porter—earned a silver medal in the Gluten Free and Non-Alcoholic Beers category. The judging committee had no idea, but that beer is actually produced and packaged in Colorado, making it ineligible for the OBAs—an oversight on the part of the submitting brewery. That fact only came to the attention of the ceremony’s organizers, however, after the award was announced. The medal has since been rescinded, and the other two medals for that category remain in place.
Here is a complete list of the 2022 winners:
Pilsner
Gold pFriem Family Brewers Pilsner
Silver Heater Allen Pils
Bronze Worthy Brewing Sol Power Pils
Golden, Blonde and Other Light Ales
Gold Baerlic Beer Dad Beer
Silver Gratitude Brewing Livin’ La Vida Kolscha
Bronze Breakside Brewery Breakside Wentworth by the Sea
Hoppy Lagers
Gold Sasquatch Brewery
Silver Gigantic Brewing Project Pilsner Motueka
Bronze Wayfinder Beer Terrifica Horror Pils
Light German and European Lagers
Gold Grains of Wrath Frost Hammer
Silver Grains of Wrath Vienna Lager
Bronze pFriem Family Brewers Kellerbier
Dark German and European Lagers
Gold Bend Brewing Company Black Diamond Dark Lager
Silver 10 Barrel Brewing Portland Dementor’s Kiss
Bronze Wayfinder Beer Hidden Hand cerne pivo
Stout and Porter
Gold ForeLand Beer Strand Plain
Silver Block 15 Brewing Favorable Fortune
Bronze Thunder Island Brewing Mrs. Pierce’s Porter
Classic U.K. Styles
Gold Steeplejack Brewing Alewife
Silver Hopworks Urban Brewery Velvet ESB
Bronze Breakside Brewery Breakside ESB
Classic North American Styles
Gold Falling Sky Brewing Upside Brown Ale
Silver 10 Barrel Brewing Twheat
Bronze Wayfinder Beer Red Fang Malt Liquor
Belgian Beers, German Wheat Beers and Traditional Brett Beers
Gold ForeLand Beer Rain Harvester
Silver Sunriver Brewing Wild Series: Gin Fizz
Bronze Von Ebert Brewing Islands in the Stream
Red Beers
Gold StormBreaker Brewing ALTerior Motive
Silver Away Days Brewing Brits Abroad Red Ale
Bronze Sunriver Brewing Tootle’s Marbles
Strong Beers
Gold Fort George Brewery Cavatica
Silver Wayfinder Beer Gravity Drop Baltic Porter
Bronze Migration Brewing Frankie
Sessionable Hoppy Beers
Gold Breakside Brewery Breakside Woodlawn Pale Ale
Silver Sunriver Brewing Bondi Beach Party
Bronze Breakside Brewery Breakside Rainbows & Unicorns
India Pale Ale
Gold Breakside Brewery Breakside Wanderjack
Silver pFriem Family Brewers IPA
Bronze Breakside Brewery Breakside Evan Is My Homie
Hazy or Juicy IPA
Gold Great Notion Brewing Love and Ritual
Silver Mountain View Brewing Hazy Perspective
Bronze Ascendent Beer Awesome Sauce
Imperial India Pale Ale
Gold Ruse Brewing Interpreter
Silver Oakshire Brewing A Life Beyond the Dream
Bronze McMenamins Old Saint Francis School Hop Pillow
Dark Hoppy Beers
Gold Ecliptic Brewing 2021 Orange Giant Barleywine: Triple Dry Hopped Edition
Silver Grains of Wrath Perpetual Dawn
Bronze Grains of Wrath Falling Up
Barrel-Aged Beers
Gold 10 Barrel Brewing Portland Slice of Heaven
Silver Deschutes Brewery Maskerade (collaboration with AleSong Brewing & Blending
Bronze pFriem Family Brewers Rye Whiskey Barrel Aged Imperial Brown
Barrel-Aged Stouts
Gold Breakside Brewery Breakside Cute Metal
Silver AleSong Brewing & Blending Coconut Rhino Suit
Bronze Breakside Brewery Breakside Space Music
Flavored Beers
Gold Upright Brewing Flora Rustica
Silver Wayfinder Beer Corpo Seco Pumpkin Ale
Bronze Sunriver Brewing Cocoa Cow
Fruit Beers
Gold Public Coast Brewing Coconut Brown Ale
Silver 10 Barrel Brewing Passionate Envy
Bronze MadCow Brewing Huckleberry Cream Ale
Coffee and Smoke Beers
Gold Level Beer Smokey the Beer
Silver pFriem Family Brewers pFriemsters Union Double Maple Pecan Smoked Porter
Bronze 7 Devils Brewing McCollough Mocha Stout
Experimental and Historical Beers
Gold Migration Brewing Paloma
Silver Breakside Brewery Breakside Unbearable Lightness
Bronze 10 Barrel Brewing Agrio Morado
Pastry or Dessert Beer
Gold 10 Barrel Brewing Marionberry Cheesecake
Silver Great Notion Brewing Yeti Sno Ball Fight
Bronze Ex Novo Brewing Kill the Sun With Coconut, Chocolate and Toasted Amonds
Specialty India Pale Ale
Gold Great Notion Brewing Synesthesia
Silver 10 Barrel Brewing Equatorial Haze
Bronze Silver Moon Brewing Cosmic Chill
American Sour Beers
Gold ColdFire Brewing Live!
Silver Weekend Beer Pretty Fly for a Cacti
Bronze Cascade Brewing Rose City Sour
Mixed-Culture Beers
Gold Nebuleus Beer sitka spruce
Silver AleSong Brewing & Blending Farmhouse Cuvee
Bronze AleSong Brewing & Blending Touch of Brett ‘21
Fruit Mixed-Culture Beers
Gold Oregon City Brewing Coming to Fruition: Cherry
Silver Upright Brewing Four Play
Bronze Nebuleus Beer honey haven
Gluten-Free and Non-Alcoholic Beers
Gold Deschutes Brewery Hop Dipped IPA
Bronze Mutantis Brewery & Bottle Shop Extra Terrestrial Pub Ale
Fresh Hop Pale Ales and India Pale Ales
Gold Breakside Brewery Fresh Hop Chinook IPA
Silver Migration Brewing Fresh Coast IPA
Bronze Breakside Brewery Fresh Hop Strata Wanderjack
Fresh Hop Hazy Pale Ales and India Pale Ales
Gold Deschutes Brewery Strut Your Strata
Silver McMenamins Old Saint Francis School Little Green Bag
Bronze Ruse Brewing Identical Truths
Other Fresh Hop Beers
Gold Baerlic Brewing Pioneer ESB
Silver Breakside Brewery Fresh Hop Sterling Pilsner
Bronze Zoiglhaus Brewing Fresh Hop Kolsch
Brewery of the Year, Large: Breakside Brewery
Brewery of the Year, Medium: Grains of Wrath
Brewery of the Year, Small: Nebuleus Beer
Best Bottle Shop: John’s Marketplace Southeast Powell Boulevard
Best Beer Bar or Taphouse: The Beermongers
Best Beer Bar or Taphouse; Lombard House
Best Brewpub Experience: Wayfinder Beer
Best New Brewery: SteepleJack Brewing
Best Branding/Labels: Upright Brewing
Craft Advocate of the Year: Christina LaRue, Oregon Brewers Guild Executive Director
Hall of Fame: Teri Fahrendorf, Art Larrance, Alan Sprints
Excellence in Brewery Operations Western Oregon: Breakside Brewery
Excellence in Brewery Operations Central Oregon: pFriem Family Brewers
Excellence in Brewery Operations Eastern Oregon: Barley Brown’s Beer
Excellence in Brewery Operations Southern Oregon: Caldera Brewing