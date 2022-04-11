Sasquatch Brewing’s Northwest Location Has Finally Reopened With a New Food Partner

One of the last Portland breweries to reemerge from its pandemic hibernation has finally opened its doors.

Sasquatch’s taproom and production facility, located on Northwest 30th Avenue, officially welcomed back customers earlier this month. That brought an end to a closure that lasted more than two years—one of the longest in the Portland area, not including establishments that have permanently gone dark, of course.

“We’re excited to welcome back our old regulars and see some new faces as the spring and summer months start rolling in,” Ragen Venti, Sasquatch’s communications outreach coordinator, tells WW.

Sasquatch Brewing Northwest Photo courtesy of Sasquatch Brewing. (Tim Acock timacock.com)

The tap list at the outdoors-themed space—complete with tabletop Coleman lanterns, portable brewery pumps rolled around in Radio Flyer wagons, and murals of the namesake mythical beast—includes year-round favorites like Woodboy IPA and Mouth Pillow Hazy. The company’s cider brand, New West, will also get three flagship handles. You can also expect an assortment of new, rotating beverages.

There are a few changes. Sasquatch’s old food menu has been replaced with a lineup of gourmet Zenner hot dogs made by Must Love Dogs. Examples of fancy frankfurters include a Greek dog decorated in feta cheese, diced tomato, and pickled onion; the caprese dog, which is drizzled in hazelnut pesto and topped with double-smoked bacon sausage; and the BBQ dog, with housemade sauce, cheddar and plenty of chopped bacon. There is also a field-roast veggie dog available for those who don’t eat meat.

Sasquatch Brewing Northwest Photo courtesy of Sasquatch Brewing. (Tim Acock timacock.com)

The Northwest location is now open 11 am-8 pm seven days a week, with a particularly long happy hour (5-8 pm), when you can get a hot dog and a lager for $11.

Sasquatch’s Southwest Capitol Highway pub, which has been back up and running for some time, operates Wednesday through Sunday.