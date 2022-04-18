TopWire Hop Project, the Beer Garden in the Middle of a Hop Farm, Announces a Reopening Date

The average beer nerd can’t score a badge to the Craft Brewers Conference, the brewing industry’s largest annual gathering. But starting next weekend, you can get a taste of some of the same beers that will only be available to attendees of this year’s event.

TopWire Hop Project—the beer garden that first opened in the middle of Crosby Hop Farm in 2020—has announced it will kick off its third season on Saturday, April 30. Service will continue Thursday through Sunday through Oct. 30, the close of the harvest.

TopWire Hop Project Copyright TopWire Hop Project.

That means customers will have the opportunity to watch the entire growing season, as bines use the surrounding trellises to climb clockwise, eventually reaching a height of 18 feet. Of course, the optimal time to visit is right before picking gets underway, typically in late summer, when you’ll be surrounded by emerald green hop curtains.

Once TopWire reopens, a majority of the taps will be pouring special collaboration beers—many that are only available at the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference. Crosby has long been one of the trade show’s sponsors, hosting a hospitality lounge for brewers, beer writers, equipment manufacturers and other attendees, who this year will be gathering in Minneapolis the first week of May. No need to book a flight to sample these exclusive brews—names like Breakside, Celestial, Creature Comforts HenHouse and Revolution will all be available at the Woodburn farm, approximately 30 miles south of Portland.

Hops by Crosby Hop Farm HOP ALONG: TopWire Hop Project is nestled among crops at Crosby Hop Farm.

Luis’ Taqueria will continue to offer delivery, and snacks can be purchased on site. New food offerings include Troka Mexican Food Truck—a new enterprise from the folks behind Salem’s Xicha Brewing—as well as Fireside Grill and Hearth & Soul Pizza Bus.

During opening weekend, the first 100 at TopWire each day will get a free koozie, and there’s an incentive to add your name to the mailing list: the opportunity to win prizes such as branded T-shirts, sunglasses and bottle openers. Crosby is also donating $5 per pint to the National Tumor Society. Last year, it made a $20,000 contribution to the organization in honor of Jennifer Crosby, the farm’s late owner and board member.