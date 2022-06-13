Great Notion Brewing Is Opening Its Fourth Portland-Area Location in Southeast

Beer lovers living in Southeast will no longer have to leave their quadrant to seek out Great Notion’s renowned golden hazys and bold pastry stouts. The brewery announced today that its opening its first taproom in the area, putting the brand’s Portland-metro locations at four.

Great Notion’s latest outlet will occupy the former Ether Shoes Building and parking lot at 2105 SE Division St. The Oregonian was first to report the development.

The taproom is set to be situated in a collection of blocks in the Hosford-Abernathy neighborhood that’s packed with popular dining destinations, like Scottie’s Pizza, Nuestra Cocina, Jacqueline and Quaintrelle.

Great Notion will open June 24 with outdoor-only seating initially, Thursday through Sunday (hours will vary). You can expect a breezy beer garden vibe with picnic tables, a pop-up tent and a food cart that’s yet to be named.

Later this summer, the company hopes to begin construction on the 2,500-square-foot indoor space and begin service there.

“Our SE Division taproom will continue our mission to cultivate community and #KeepBeerFun,” COO Ryan O’Connor stated in a press release. “Over the past several years, we have learned a lot about creating warm and inviting spaces. We’ve tackled a pretty wide range of properties, from repurposed industrial warehouses to brand new construction. This space is particularly exciting for us.”

Great Notion got its brewing license in late 2015 and a short time later, opened a production facility and pub inside the former Mash Tun location on Northeast Alberta Street. Additional restaurants and tasting rooms followed in industrial Northwest, Cedar Mill and Seattle’s Ballard and Georgetown neighborhoods.

As one Portland-based brand continues to expand, another may be pulling back a bit. A recent visit to the Canvas Press Blocks on Southwest Yamhill Street revealed a lack of Migration Brewing branding. The 12-year-old brand opened a bar on the rooftop of the office building in 2020, which was perfecting timing for drinkers looking for an outdoor space to safely gather during the pandemic, pre-vaccination. The developer was also looking for ways to attract tenants.

“This will bring more attention to the building, so let’s do this rooftop,” Travis Drilling, regional leasing manager for the Urban Renaissance Group told WW at the time. “Let’s take this amenity space and open it to the public.”

Granted, it’s been a chilly, wet spring, making the prospect of sipping beer on an open-air deck with virtually no overhead covering sound downright miserable. But a Google search reveals that the space is “permanently closed,” while the Migration website says the space is “closed for 2022.” WW reached out to Migration for an update, but we have not yet heard back.

Related: Migration Brewing Migrates West, and Then Goes Up.