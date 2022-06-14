Astoria’s Buoy Beer Has Partially Collapsed

One of Astoria’s most beloved breweries and top tourist destination, Buoy Beer, has partially collapsed.

The business posted a photo of the damage on its Facebook page around 7:15 pm on June 14. You can see the giant warehouse that holds its production facility, restaurant and bar crumpled in on one side like a tin can.

The post simply states, “We are safe. Thanks to everyone for reaching out.”

Based on the photo from that vantage point, it appears as though the side that was affected holds the brewing and canning equipment, not the restaurant. Journalists with the Daily Astorian who are on location report that the roads in the area are currently closed to traffic while police and firefighters respond. They also describe seeing beer cans floating in the Columbia River water below the brewery.

The brewery sits on a pier above the Columbia River. For the past two days, the river has been at a minor flood stage, running 16 feet high.

WW has reached out to Buoy for more information on the collapse. This post will be updated once we learn more.